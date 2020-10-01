Our nation’s fragile democracy

Perhaps more concerning are the possible scenarios laid out in Barton Gellman’s Sept. 22 article in the The Atlantic, “The Election That Could Break America,” outlining the Trump campaign’s contingency plans to bypass the election results in the case of a loss. This is the stuff of dictators.

Why does all of this matter? Democracy is a fragile system of government that must be constantly guarded. Its citizens must be well-informed (facts matter) and engaged, but defending democracy takes the kind of work that far too many Americans are unwilling to invest. A 2017 Annenberg Public Policy survey reported that 37% of Americans couldn’t name any rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution and only 26% could name all three branches of government. As a retired American history and government teacher I find these numbers heartbreaking.

When a president, without any proof, recklessly sows seeds of doubt about the integrity of our elections, when he denigrates our democratic institutions, including a free press (one of those pesky First Amendment rights), when he bullies and divides rather than unites us, we all should worry. When members of Congress abdicate their checks-and-balances responsibility, putting their political interests above the national good, we all should worry. But more worrisome to me is the apathy of so many Americans toward these threats to our democracy, our shameful ignorance of the fundamentals of our governmental system and our refusal to engage those with whom we disagree in reasonable and respectful debate. Can our democracy survive in this environment? I think not.