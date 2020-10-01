Our nation’s fragile democracy

A cold chill ran down my spine when I saw the president of the United States refuse to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he should lose the election. When asked by a reporter to guarantee a peaceful transition his response was, “We’re going to have to see what happens.” He added, “We’ll want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation.” Later at a rally, Trump doubled down declaring that he will positively commit to a peaceful transfer of power … “if I win.” His words. Let that soak in for a moment.
After nearly four years of the Trump administration’s reckless disregard for our Constitution, history, traditions, values, the rule of law and his repeated attacks on our electoral process, I probably shouldn’t be surprised, but I found his statements to be jaw-dropping. Uttered by any other president — Democrat or Republican — those words would have caused a national uproar. Yet, with a few exceptions, congressional Republicans and appointed officials refuse to publicly rebuke the president’s statements, their silence, deafening. Few profiles in courage there!
Adding to my concern, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that Russian, Chinese and Iranian state-sponsored disinformation campaigns to confuse and discourage American voters are well underway. Neither congressional Republicans nor the president seem to be interested in doing anything to safeguard our elections against such interference. Instead it’s a “kill the messenger” attitude.
Perhaps more concerning are the possible scenarios laid out in Barton Gellman’s Sept. 22 article in the The Atlantic, “The Election That Could Break America,” outlining the Trump campaign’s contingency plans to bypass the election results in the case of a loss. This is the stuff of dictators.
Why does all of this matter? Democracy is a fragile system of government that must be constantly guarded. Its citizens must be well-informed (facts matter) and engaged, but defending democracy takes the kind of work that far too many Americans are unwilling to invest. A 2017 Annenberg Public Policy survey reported that 37% of Americans couldn’t name any rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution and only 26% could name all three branches of government. As a retired American history and government teacher I find these numbers heartbreaking.
When a president, without any proof, recklessly sows seeds of doubt about the integrity of our elections, when he denigrates our democratic institutions, including a free press (one of those pesky First Amendment rights), when he bullies and divides rather than unites us, we all should worry. When members of Congress abdicate their checks-and-balances responsibility, putting their political interests above the national good, we all should worry. But more worrisome to me is the apathy of so many Americans toward these threats to our democracy, our shameful ignorance of the fundamentals of our governmental system and our refusal to engage those with whom we disagree in reasonable and respectful debate. Can our democracy survive in this environment? I think not.
This is how democracy dies.
Janet Fox, Kearney
