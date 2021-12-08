One small ripple creates more

Twenty-five years of magnificent charity should make every Buffalo County citizen proud. The things we can accomplish together during the next 25 years will serve as an example for every other community about what it means to care about each other.

We are humbled with your generosity — investing in us, our mission and in our community. We know when we work side by side, we are stronger together.

Because of the pandemic, we didn’t get to have our 25th anniversary celebration last year. But we quietly cheered when we hit important milestones and intentionally took time to reflect on the lives touched through our many programs, grants and scholarships. The “ripple effect” has had quite a positive effect on this community.

Our 25th anniversary is a milestone that allowed us to slow down a bit to reflect on our humble beginnings, to share memories of the relationships we made during the past quarter century and to rededicate ourselves to our mission to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting the spirit of philanthropy and meeting emerging needs.