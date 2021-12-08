One small ripple creates more

Dear Friends,
The “ripple effect” is a term we use, but have we ever stopped to ponder what it really means? What has the ripple effect of the Kearney Area Community Foundation been on our little corner of the world these past 25 years?
When you look it up, the Oxford Languages defines it as “the continuing and spreading result of an event or action.”
More than 25 years ago, the simple action of creating a foundation for our community occurred. One donor gave the very first gift and it continued with several other donors giving to the Foundation. One after the other.
“Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects,” said the Dalai Lama
Someone threw that first “single pebble” and the “ripples spread out” throughout our community. For the past 25 years, your Kearney Area Community Foundation has been making an impact where you live. Our commitment to addressing needs in our community is unwavering.
We are in the “for good, for ever” business. We want to do good in our community every day. Not just today, but for all the future days.
The Kearney Area Community Foundation is truly a treasure. The Foundation provides a vehicle for Kearney area citizens to fulfill their philanthropic dreams. The charitable spirit in this community is second to none; the Kearney Area Community Foundation is the product of the generous folks that make up our community.
Twenty-five years of magnificent charity should make every Buffalo County citizen proud. The things we can accomplish together during the next 25 years will serve as an example for every other community about what it means to care about each other.
We are humbled with your generosity — investing in us, our mission and in our community. We know when we work side by side, we are stronger together.
Because of the pandemic, we didn’t get to have our 25th anniversary celebration last year. But we quietly cheered when we hit important milestones and intentionally took time to reflect on the lives touched through our many programs, grants and scholarships. The “ripple effect” has had quite a positive effect on this community.
Our 25th anniversary is a milestone that allowed us to slow down a bit to reflect on our humble beginnings, to share memories of the relationships we made during the past quarter century and to rededicate ourselves to our mission to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting the spirit of philanthropy and meeting emerging needs.
Foundation work isn’t easy work. We take our responsibilities of being good stewards of your gifts very seriously. We work tirelessly to help other nonprofits, we share best practices with others in our field and we make sure we are helping the Kearney area to be an even better place for the next generation.