Nursing homes need help

Each day as we hear reports about the increase in COVID-19 cases, we may attempt, personally, to grasp more about what is causing the numbers or how they might affect us, but for most people, statistics are difficult to digest. We can understand and emphasize when just a single family has a loved one fighting to recover, but our thought patterns just don’t digest well the significance of the daily case count. When we hear there have been 250,000 deaths nationwide the information never seems as impactful as learning about a single case that’s struck a family in our neighborhood.
Somewhere deep in our hearts we can appreciate the individual tragedy in each of the 250,000 deaths, but it’s not as powerful as knowing the neighbor down the block who was taken by ambulance to the ICU and later battled for his life on a ventilator.
We mention this human tendency to emphasize more with what’s personal vs. statistical because this week a warning was issued that cases again are on the rise nationally among residents of nursing homes.
According to Johns Hopkins University, weekly new COVID cases in the general U.S. population rose by 229 percent to 796,761 new cases the week of Nov. 8. That statistic should be important to the families of nursing home residents because the numbers show us that upticks in new cases in the community frequently correlate to upticks in nursing homes.
According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID cases in communities surrounding nursing homes started rising back up in mid-September.
“Trying to protect nursing home residents without controlling community spread is a losing battle,” said the University of Chicago’s Tamara Konetzka, a nationally recognized expert on long-term care.
Community spread is the strongest predictor of whether we will see cases spread in a particular setting.
We mention these facts as a reminder for residents of the Kearney area to be conscientious and considerate in their mask wearing. Kearney’s mask ordinance took effect on Monday. It requires people in public places — businesses, churches, sports events, etc. — to wear masks to help blunt the spread of the coronavirus. Our community’s nurses and health care professionals — including nursing home staff — are strained and emotionally drained. They need the help that each of us can grant by willingly wearing masks, keeping our distance, washing our hands and sanitizing surfaces that might be contaminated by coronavirus.
If we can reduce community spread, we can better protect our vulnerable nursing home residents. Maybe you know a grandmother or aunt who is waiting it out in a care home. Next time you mask up, do it for that person. You both will feel better.
