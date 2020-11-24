Nursing homes need help

Each day as we hear reports about the increase in COVID-19 cases, we may attempt, personally, to grasp more about what is causing the numbers or how they might affect us, but for most people, statistics are difficult to digest. We can understand and emphasize when just a single family has a loved one fighting to recover, but our thought patterns just don’t digest well the significance of the daily case count. When we hear there have been 250,000 deaths nationwide the information never seems as impactful as learning about a single case that’s struck a family in our neighborhood.

Somewhere deep in our hearts we can appreciate the individual tragedy in each of the 250,000 deaths, but it’s not as powerful as knowing the neighbor down the block who was taken by ambulance to the ICU and later battled for his life on a ventilator.

We mention this human tendency to emphasize more with what’s personal vs. statistical because this week a warning was issued that cases again are on the rise nationally among residents of nursing homes.