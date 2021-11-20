Not so fast on social spending; inflation a concern

A rose to ... lawmakers from both parties who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. It will provide money that puts Americans to work fixing and improving the roads, bridges, airports and other public facilities that underpin our nation’s economy.

As we head into the coldest months of the year, Americans will be glad to know the infrastructure bill contains money for an updated electrical grid to help keep us warm when temperatures dip below zero.

Of importance in rural America, there’s money to equip us with broadband so we can participate in the new economy. Added to stimulus dollars distributed during the pandemic last year, broadband money in the infrastructure bill will help isolated rural communities harness high speed broadband.

Although it’s exciting to anticipate the benefits and job creation made possible because of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, we have reservations about the next big spending package that’s being debated in Washington, D.C.