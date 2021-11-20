Not so fast on social spending; inflation a concern

A rose to ... lawmakers from both parties who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. It will provide money that puts Americans to work fixing and improving the roads, bridges, airports and other public facilities that underpin our nation’s economy.
As we head into the coldest months of the year, Americans will be glad to know the infrastructure bill contains money for an updated electrical grid to help keep us warm when temperatures dip below zero.
Of importance in rural America, there’s money to equip us with broadband so we can participate in the new economy. Added to stimulus dollars distributed during the pandemic last year, broadband money in the infrastructure bill will help isolated rural communities harness high speed broadband.
Although it’s exciting to anticipate the benefits and job creation made possible because of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, we have reservations about the next big spending package that’s being debated in Washington, D.C.
We’re not convinced the timing is right to roll out a massive $2 trillion social spending bill. Americans are worried about triggering more inflation by passing the social spending bill. Rather than spending so much on social programs now, why not wait until the infrastructure jobs kick in and inflation gets back under control. Nebraska’s congressional delegation is fiscally conservative, but lawmakers with urban constituents may see things differently. We suggest slowing down inflation before tossing a mountain of money at social programs.
A rose to ... Nebraskans who would rather walk than drive, and that’s only about half of us. According to a BarBend.com survey of about 3,400 respondents, half of Nebraskans would rather drive than walk five minutes to get somewhere. Out of those 3,400 respondents, 41% say they probably don’t walk each day as much as they should.
These non-walkers might think they’re saving time, but plopping down behind the steering wheel doesn’t deliver the health benefits of a quick walk. Multiply a 5-minute walk by five times per day, and non-walkers just avoided 30 minutes worth of exercise, or about 1 mile of walking.
A raspberry to ... Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who tweeted an animated video last week depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and attacking President Biden.
Gosar’s colleagues censured him for the video. He said it was just a joke and refused to apologize.
People are elected to Congress to solve problems, not to cause problems, as Gosar has done.