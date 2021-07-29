North Platte’s Groene biffs on Unicam

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte got a lot wrong in his recent opinion article, (“Dynamics of nonpartisan Unicameral,” published on both his legislative website and the North Platte Bulletin. In his article he writes that the nature of the Nebraska Unicameral is to “thwart the will of the majority.”
Ironically, Groene has benefited from the nonpartisan structure of the Legislature as much as anyone. He isn’t afraid to filibuster or go against the general feelings of his peers. He does so more than most. Perhaps he believes that if we had a partisan Legislature, he would have been made speaker? I don’t know.
But partisan structures don’t tend to work that way. They require strict commitment to the party, and advancement within the party often requires lawmakers to vote against their own values and in support of their fellow partisans. The nonpartisan structure of the Nebraska Legislature is unique in that it doesn’t always benefit senators to put party loyalty before the interests of their constituents. It produces, as Groene calls them, “Unicameralists.”
Frankly, I doubt Groene would have found himself even a committee chair in a hypothetical legislature controlled by partisan leadership. He’s too independent-minded and his district is too far west. Urban Republicans would likely dominate the caucus, leaving rural Republicans to fall in line with the party if they wanted any hope of political advancement, that is. This arrangement may be good for the establishment party, but it would bode ill for western Nebraskans who already are facing the real possibility of losing seats after redistricting this year.
It’s disappointing to see a sitting Nebraska senator present such a discouraging look at the nature of the Unicameral when that same senator has benefited and went right along with the process up until he lost his committee chairmanship due to not winning support from most of his peers.
Calling for more partisanship in the Legislature may be an edgy thing to do, but Groene (and some of the others doing so recently) seem to have little understanding of just how dysfunctional and backwards partisan legislatures can be. You may be able to enact a partisan agenda in the short-term, but remember, when it comes to politics, an overzealous majority today is a whimpering minority tomorrow.
Nathan Leach, Kearney