North Platte’s Groene biffs on Unicam

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte got a lot wrong in his recent opinion article, (“Dynamics of nonpartisan Unicameral,” published on both his legislative website and the North Platte Bulletin. In his article he writes that the nature of the Nebraska Unicameral is to “thwart the will of the majority.”

Ironically, Groene has benefited from the nonpartisan structure of the Legislature as much as anyone. He isn’t afraid to filibuster or go against the general feelings of his peers. He does so more than most. Perhaps he believes that if we had a partisan Legislature, he would have been made speaker? I don’t know.

But partisan structures don’t tend to work that way. They require strict commitment to the party, and advancement within the party often requires lawmakers to vote against their own values and in support of their fellow partisans. The nonpartisan structure of the Nebraska Legislature is unique in that it doesn’t always benefit senators to put party loyalty before the interests of their constituents. It produces, as Groene calls them, “Unicameralists.”