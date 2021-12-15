 Skip to main content
Nod to MONA’s visionary founders
Nod to MONA's visionary founders

We recently enjoyed attending an informative panel discussion that detailed the ambitious and exciting plans for the renovation and expansion of the Museum of Nebraska Art in downtown Kearney. The panel included the project manager, design team leader, and members of the MONA board of directors and staff who have been instrumental in developing plans for the museum’s future. We appreciate the information they shared at this gathering

In this note, we would like to acknowledge some other key people who have been instrumental in making MONA’s new transformation possible, namely the visionary people who conceived of the notion of “Nebraska art” in the first place, and who, through their tenacious efforts, realized their dream of creating a place devoted to its preservation and display. Without Gary Zaruba, Harry Hoffman, Jack Karraker and Larry Peterson and the scores of community volunteers who helped to transform the post office, which was in real danger of being razed, into the museum we know, today, there would be no MONA to expand. It was their vision and their willingness to roll up their sleeves and do the work that turned their concept into the unique organization that Kearney treasures, today.

Often, visitors wonder why the official art collection of the state of Nebraska is displayed in a building in Kearney. The answer is simply because the people of Kearney came together behind the museum’s visionary founders and built it here. While we all look to the future of the museum with eager anticipation, we feel that it is also important to acknowledge the museum’s founders and all of the people throughout the state and particularly the people of Kearney who made MONA’s future plans possible.

Mark Foradori and Deanna Jesse, Kearney

