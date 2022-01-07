No waiting if drivers visit DMV virtually

A rose to ... the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. For generations, the DMV has been lampooned as the place that dooms motorists to wait for hours in long lines to renew driver’s licenses or relicense their vehicles. Well, the days of waiting are behind us. DMV last week posted an announcement encouraging Nebraskans to try the department’s online services. They have been available for several years, but not every Nebraskan may be aware of them.

According to the announcement, many common services, such as driver’s license renewals and license plate renewals, can be accomplished online without going to a DMV office. There also are dozens of other online services, including online fleet renewal services, driving record purchases, vehicle tax estimators, specialty license plates, and address changes.

Important to remember in this era of the pandemic, using online services allows customers who reside in communities with busier DMV offices to avoid other customers. Why risk COVID contaminations when you can just conduct your DMV business at home, online and at all hours?

DMV said online services allow rural Nebraskans to do what they need without having to travel or plan for the specific time and day when their local office is open.