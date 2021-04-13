‘No’ to fireworks

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru must own fireworks stands, as they show more empathy for that business than they did for daycare centers, salons, mom and pop cafes, and many other small businesses affected by COVID shutdowns.

Last year we were to feel sorry for the fireworks outlets, and so they extended the days when they could sell. This year they want to intensify the noise level to bigger and more powerful.

Why are we supporting this industry? Fireworks cause more fires, more trips to the emergency room, more permanent injuries, more trauma to soldiers, seniors, babies and dogs, and more hearing loss and extreme disruptions for one full week in addition to the one-day Fourth of July celebrations.

Contact your state senator. We don’t need this. Rather than fireworks, send your money to food banks, schools and libraries, and take your kids on a picnic, go fishing or fly a kite.

Bonnie Hall, Kearney