 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘No’ to fireworks
0 comments

‘No’ to fireworks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru must own fireworks stands, as they show more empathy for that business than they did for daycare centers, salons, mom and pop cafes, and many other small businesses affected by COVID shutdowns.

Last year we were to feel sorry for the fireworks outlets, and so they extended the days when they could sell. This year they want to intensify the noise level to bigger and more powerful.

Why are we supporting this industry? Fireworks cause more fires, more trips to the emergency room, more permanent injuries, more trauma to soldiers, seniors, babies and dogs, and more hearing loss and extreme disruptions for one full week in addition to the one-day Fourth of July celebrations.

Contact your state senator. We don’t need this. Rather than fireworks, send your money to food banks, schools and libraries, and take your kids on a picnic, go fishing or fly a kite.

Bonnie Hall, Kearney

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

Bad actors hinder Big Mac

You’ve got to sympathize with the people of Ogallala. In their backyard is Nebraska’s top attraction — Lake McConaughy — a 39,000-acre recreat…

KVFD: Thankful for your love
Letters

KVFD: Thankful for your love

  • Updated

On behalf of the members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, we want to say “thank you.” Thank you for the overwhelming love that is reg…

Watching crane watchers
Columnists

Watching crane watchers

People stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the bridge over the Platte River a few weeks ago. No one uttered a word. They lifted their heads to the s…

Letters

Thanks Bryce

Thank you Bryce Jensen. As executive director of The World Theatre for the last 10 years, you have brought a variety of entertainment options …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News