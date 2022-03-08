‘No’ to discrimination of all sorts

I can’t keep my mouth shut any longer. Where are the protest movements when a police officer is killed in the line of duty? Most officers are heroes who put their lives on the line every day answering a domestic dispute, pulling someone over for a speeding ticket, or trying to contain a riot.

We should all be grateful for their service.

Yes, I realize there is much we need to do, like getting rid of the bad apples which are in every race and profession and nationality. And, we need to start in the schools. I did not learn about the Navajo Long Walk or America’s Japanese “internment camps” or really great black contributions, such as those from George Washington Carver in school as all American kids should.

You think as a white American woman I don’t have a heritage of discrimination in my past? I am Volga German. Catherine the Great, a German who ruled Russia for a while, brought Germans into Russia to form a colony along the Volga River. When she was gone, they were sent to Siberia, executed or fled to the United States (Runzas; the Kansas sunflower).

In college, a separate student union was called and protester for. By splitting off and insisting, for example on a certain percentage of shelf space in stores dedicated to your race or ethnicity, you are the ones calling for segregation.

We are all brothers and sisters. All lives matter.

Nancy Pagel, Kearney