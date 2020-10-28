 Skip to main content
No to casino gambling

Please vote against initiatives 429, 430 and 431. There is a reason to vote against casino gambling in Nebraska that is more important than the revenue Kearney would lose from conventions if a casino were built in Grand Island. The issue is the social costs involved with close proximity to casinos.

Here is a quote from a Sept. 24, 2013, report on CNN: “Casinos do not revive local economies. They act as parasites upon them. Communities located within 10 miles of a casino exhibit double the rate of problem gambling. Unsurprisingly, such communities also suffer higher rates of home foreclosures and other forms of economic distress and domestic violence.”

Another website said casinos brought economic growth, but it was small in comparison to higher crime rates and bankruptcies.

Whatever the financial benefits that come from casinos, they are not worth the negative social and economic problems that arise from them. Please do not gamble with the good life in Nebraska.

Miriam Nikkila, Kearney

