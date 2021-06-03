No mom perfect; we try

I saw her out of the corner of my eye. She was subtly smiling, maybe even smirking, but she had the look on her face. You might know that look, where the lips are pursed and the head is tilted and the expression screams, “Please get control of your kid!”

I’m familiar with this look from strangers — and at one season in my life, it made me furious.

“I know my kid is running around this grocery store like a hyper hyena. I know I should be a better parent. I know this isn’t proper. I know, I know, I know. But I’m tired. And I have to make dinner. And we have to pay bills. And I just want to get home, get this kid fed and in bed so I can relax for 10 dang minutes,” I would say to myself.

I know because I’ve been there. But I know better now.

I have three kids. Ella is our oldest. She’ll be 13 this summer. Grace is our middle child, and plays the role well. She’ll be 11 this summer. And their baby brother, Keithan, is 4.

He is very 4.

He is my wild child, as they say. He is the one who will, on occasion, run around the grocery store begging for toy cars and cheese and ice cream and all the things that a 4-year-old boy finds delightful.