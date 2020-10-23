No delay, act now on coronavirus

Nebraska took a beating from the COVID-19 virus during the last few weeks. Indications are it will get worse. COVID-19 is in all of our 93 counties.

Nationally, 2.6% of the U.S. population has been or is infected with this virus. The trend of these infection rates has been increasing during the last four weeks. The death rate from this virus is 69 per 100,000. We have tested 39% of our population and during the week ending Oct. 20 our positivity rate is 5.6%. Rates that exceed 5% are concerning.

In Nebraska 3% of our population has been or is infected with this virus. The trend of these infection rates during the last four weeks has been increasing and is higher than the national rate of increase. Nebraska’s death rate is 29 per 100,000. Nebraska has lost more people to this pandemic than we lost in Korea and Vietnam combined in just nine months. We have tested 28% of Nebraska’s population and our positivity rate is 19.2%, which tells us much worst is yet to come.

In Hall, Buffalo and Adams counties, 3.95%, 3.18% and 2.34% of our population has been or is infected by COVID-19, respectively. Rates of infections have trended up in each of the three counties, with the rate of increase in Buffalo County being significantly higher than in Hall or Adams.