Northeast Nebraska farmer Martin Kleinschmit is like most farmers when he worries about making a living. Volatile commodities prices make it rough for all crop and livestock producers, and it’s doubly rough now that the coronavirus pandemic has settled in. Unlike other farmers, however, Kleinschmit has been working the past 17 years to shield his operation from volatility. His place is certified organic, a status that netted him commodities prices about 25 percent higher than average in the early 1990s.
Today, the market for organically produced food has matured, and now Kleinschmit’s organic crops fetch him two to three times what conventional farmers are paid.
The organic certification — gained with guidance and assistance from the Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons — is just part of Kleinschmit’s philosophy. He’s not only an advocate for organic farming, he also pushes for sustainability and affordable clean energy. A large solar installation produces electricity for his farm near Hartington, and he’s an advocate for wind energy.
This week — which is American Wind Week — Kleinschmit talked about the environmental advantages of harnessing the power of Nebraska’s seemingly endless wind to turn turbines and generate clean, renewable electricity. Those large white propellers sprouting up in some Nebraska locations are making electricity without burning fossil fuels, and, as Kleinschmit sees it, they’re throwing farmers much-needed supplemental income.
“It’s precisely in this time of uncertainty that wind energy lease payments can help make a farm operation go. The opportunity for and accessibility of these payments is widening,” Kleinschmit said.
With new wind farm projects steadily coming online throughout the state, lease payments made by wind developers to farmers grew to nearly $15 million in 2019, he said. “In good times, these lease payments can mean the ability to invest in your farm, make improvements and purchase new equipment. In challenging times, these payments can provide a sort of lifeline. Having a single turbine on your property is like having the income from a part-time job.”
American Wind Week reminds us of the big picture reasons to advance wind energy. It’s good for the environment, it forestalls the necessity of building new generation plants that burn fossil fuels, and as we’re learning from Kleinschmit, wind energy can pump a little cash into farmers’ bank accounts and rural economies.
Kleinschmit sums it up well. “Making electricity from wind not only meets the demands of today’s marketplace, it provides new options to farmers to become energy producers of the future, enabling them to support their farms and stabilize regional economies during unsettled times.”