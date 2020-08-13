On behalf of the Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program, thank you, Kearney for your loyal support last week in stuffing and distributing more than 1,300 backpacks for school age children in our area.
The response from the community to donate supplies around town, from Stuff-the-Bus, local businesses, and hospitals was tremendous.
The Dobytown Kiwanis Club didn’t want COVID-19 virus to cancel this important event for the needy children in the area. The decision to increase the distribution to an additional 200 backpacks this year helped those parents adversely affected by the virus.
Also, a special thank you to all the organizations who graciously assisted, as they have in the many years past, with financial contributions and volunteer time.
Peggy Braden, Kearney