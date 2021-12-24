Nebraska's economy will keep growing

You might be like a lot of Nebraskans who never have heard the name Eric Thompson, or known that he’s a top economist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Thompson is well-known in academic circles. He’s the director of UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, and he’s the K.H. Nelson Professor of Economics at UNL.

All of those credentials might not impress average Nebraskans, but that’s OK with Thompson. He won’t hold a grudge. In fact, he’s announced a cheery bit of news as the Cornhusker State settles in for its Christmas nap.

Thompson reports that most indicators show that Nebraska’s economic growth will continue at a modest rate well into 2022.

He said Nebraska’s leading indicator rose in November, according to the most recent report from UNL. The indicator is designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, and its indicator rose by 0.96%.

That was the second consecutive month of positive motion. Thompson believes the uptick suggests moderate economic growth will continue into the second quarter of 2022.

If you’re interested to know how Thompson predicts the future, here are the variables he tracks: