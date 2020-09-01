 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Navigating daughter’s decisions at age 12

Navigating daughter’s decisions at age 12

Only $5 for 5 months

I felt a shift this week. It came in the form of a phone call between my 12-year-old daughter, Ella, and her 12-year-old friend and went something like this.

“Hi, friend! I’m going to go to your house as soon as I’m done with my homework,” said Ella during a quick phone call.

Mom was within earshot of the conversation.

“You’re not going anywhere, Miss Ella,” I stated in the mom voice I’ve been working on for 12 years. “It’s a school night, you have to get your sleep.”

The conversation that followed is one you would expect from a preteen and her mother. Something like, “Mom, that doesn’t make sense. We can hang out for an hour. What’s the big deal? You know nothing.”

Those exact words weren’t said, but I felt it in my soul. She did, too.

I wanted to tell her why she needs to rest and spend time at home before starting her day all over again. I wanted to tell her when I was her age, when the phone rang, (if the phone rang), my parents answered first and they decided if I had the privilege to talk to my friend. I wanted to tell her that the real reason she needs to stay home is because I miss her.

I do miss her. So much.

I ended the chat with something like, “You need to take a bath and get some sleep. You can hang out with your friend on the weekend,” and that seemed sufficient enough.

But that evening when I hugged my girl goodnight, I felt it. The shift. The one that’s been in front of my eyes for months, but I refused to see it.

She’s growing up. Middle school is a drastic change. Text messages and new friends and mountains of homework have turned my baby girl into an almost teen.

And it’s crushing.

It’s just how God intends, of course, I’m not doubting that. No one ever can, I suppose. But it is hard. It’s hard in the way everyone has tried to warn me, and yet no one could articulate.

And I find myself apologizing to my mom over and over again. I’m sorry I was moody. I’m sorry I didn’t understand why you made me obey the rules. I’m sorry I broke those rules. I’m sorry I doubted your wisdom. I’m sorry I grew up and made you feel this same bittersweet pain of watching your baby grow into a woman.

It’s heartbreaking. It’s terrifying. It’s beautiful.

On Friday, Ella told me about a paper she wrote for school that week. It’s harder to get information out of her these days, so when she wants to tell me something, I’m trying desperately to listen.

“Hey Mom, I had to write about someone I look up to,” she said on the ride home from school.

I figured it would be her grandparents, or maybe a figure in history she would like to emulate.

“Who did you choose?” I asked her.

“You,” she told me.

“Play it cool, play it cool,” I thought to myself. “Don’t ruin this moment, Leslie.”

“Oh yeah?” I asked her like the fun mom I am. “Thanks, Ella. That means a lot.”

More than she’ll ever know.

I’m not sure if I’m doing this right, but I think I’m on the correct path. I’m sure someday when she’s grown and has kids of her own, she’ll let me know. For now, I’m working through this shift one day and one prayer at a time.

leslie@herviewfromhome.com

Leslie Means

Leslie Means

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indy 500 tradition alive
Columnists

Indy 500 tradition alive

When COVID-19 broke out in March, I didn’t worry about missing my 44th Indianpolis 500 in May, not even as Kearney, in effect, shut down. I wa…

Tough year, sad changes
Opinion

Tough year, sad changes

It’s been a hard week. I would imagine you might be able to say the same thing. It’s still 2020, of course. School is in session and it’s both…

Letters

Apathy: Only ourselves to blame

I’ve mentioned this concept before in previous letters, but I think it’s necessary to keep making the point until everyone starts to recognize…

Everyone, wear your mask
Columnists

Everyone, wear your mask

For the first time since March 15, I decided to head back to church last Sunday. I gambled that with social distancing and with parishioners w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News