 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NATO must rally

  • 0

Putin is a deranged, cold-blooded dictator with nuclear weapons. He is hell-bent on starting WWIII. President Biden and NATO need to respond, accordingly. Putin’s Russia needs to be contained. Every NATO country bordering Russia, Ukraine and Belarus needs to surge its defensive capacity to 100% readiness, to include NATO and American military forces.

This is why NATO was created in 1949 - because Russian (Soviet) leaders are delusional and power-hungry. Finland and Sweden need to join NATO, now. Any nation or corporation supporting Putin needs to be considered and treated as an enemy collaborator.

Putin is a war criminal and should be treated as a global pariah for the remainder of his days.

Brad Stephan, Kearney

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When is enough really enough?

I was verbally harassed in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Kearney. Why? Because I have a bumper sticker reading, “I am woman watch me vote.” Total…

Tortoise in hare’s world

Tortoise in hare’s world

The 1,000 pieces of the jigsaw puzzle are scattered across the card table like tiny bits of chipped pottery. I will solve it, I tell myself, b…

Can cooler heads win this war?

Vladimir Putin and the Russian army didn’t shock anyone by invading Ukraine, but they’ve upset the order of things and may have pushed nations…

Stories reach 3,500

The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Board extends a sincere thank you to all who attended our 2022 Storytelling Festival. Our professional …

February’s frustrations

February’s frustrations

My son said when he called from Los Angeles this week: “Cheer up, Mom,” . “It’s February. You can’t go outside anyway.” As we chatted, I was r…

Pay back of some our parking

Pardon our progress. Those three words could become the motto for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where the replacement of fraternity h…

Slim pickings

Well, here we go again, another election season. This time we Nebraskans will choose the new governor. I don’t know anything about any of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News