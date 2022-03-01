NATO must rally

Putin is a deranged, cold-blooded dictator with nuclear weapons. He is hell-bent on starting WWIII. President Biden and NATO need to respond, accordingly. Putin’s Russia needs to be contained. Every NATO country bordering Russia, Ukraine and Belarus needs to surge its defensive capacity to 100% readiness, to include NATO and American military forces.

This is why NATO was created in 1949 - because Russian (Soviet) leaders are delusional and power-hungry. Finland and Sweden need to join NATO, now. Any nation or corporation supporting Putin needs to be considered and treated as an enemy collaborator.

Putin is a war criminal and should be treated as a global pariah for the remainder of his days.

Brad Stephan, Kearney