Nation on cusp of upheaval or collapse

If anyone reading listens to the podcast, “Hardcore History,” presented by Dan Carlin, then they are probably familiar with his postulation that people throughout history never imagine that their civilization can fall or be radically and forever altered. It reminds me in a way of the attitude teenagers exhibit when they engage in risky behavior, often saying something to the effect of “it can’t happen to me.” That seems to be the case in most human societies when different crisis situations emerge like upheaval, war, revolution, natural disaster and many other occurrences. People tend to bury their collective heads in the sand and say, “Our civilization can’t fall.” But the terrible truth is that civilizations collapsing or being violently altered is inevitable.

I think a significant factor in this inevitability is political apathy or uniformed people refusing to face up to reality. Instead of trying to help shape events to correct course and prevent the collapse of their society, it seems most people simply refuse to believe what they are seeing.

The reasons I mention this idea of societal collapse or upheaval is because the United States is on the cusp of upheaval or collapse. The upcoming presidential election is one of the most potentially destabilizing events in U.S. history since the outbreak of the Civil War. The current presidential administration has done so much to dismantle or cripple so many U.S. institutions to stay in power and now is dismantling basic public services in order to disenfranchise people who would rightly vote them out of power.

There’s more. President Trump has said that he will contest the results of the election if he loses, violating the principle of the peaceful transition of power which is one of the most fundamental factors in long-term stability. There is much more to say, but the endless train of crimes and abuses committed by Trump and his administration have put the U.S. on a tightrope.

If things go wrong in the next few months, if the wrong people remain in power, then the complete sundering of the American political system is all but guaranteed.

Yet, despite all of the evidence that Trump and his benefactors are dismantling all of the U.S.’s services, institutions and basic credibility, far too many either still support Trump or remain apathetic.

We all will suffer for apathy and inaction. If you think politics and what occurs in the halls of government doesn’t affect your day- to-day life, they do. If you aren’t concerned about societal or governmental collapse you should be. And if you already are a bit concerned about the United States’ precarious situation, maybe you should be even more concerned.

Jordan Neben, Kearney

