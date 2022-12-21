Nathan Leach: Keep Legislature nonpartisan

I received an email late last month, verified by the editor of this paper, from a newly elected state senator who said that, although the senator had signed the pledge to abolish the use of ballot votes for leadership elections in the Nebraska Unicameral, the senator actually supported the rule.

In the email the senator stated that they signed the campaign pledge because it was a tight race and Charles Herbster’s new PAC would have targeted their race if they had not signed it. The senator agreed with the written ballot, but ultimately felt that they had no choice but to sign this disreputable pledge.

Such statements cut to the heart of our state government and should deeply offend the sensibilities of all Nebraskans.

A written ballot has been used to elect the Speaker and legislative officers since the first unicameral session in 1937. It protects senator’s ability to support leaders without fear of retribution or interference from outside the Legislature.

When voters approved switching Nebraska’s legislature from a bicameral to the current unicameral structure, it was on the condition that the new single-chamber body would be nonpartisan.

Senator George Norris and other supporters of the unicameral amendment argued that the issues of national politics are rarely relevant to state and local issues and, thus, have no place in the state legislative branch. Political parties stand in the way of the people’s access to their legislators, they said. This wisdom continues to hold true today.

The nonpartisan system has served our state well, and there is little reason to think Nebraska would be better served by reverting to a system by which political parties control the State Legislature.

Fundamentally, a ballot vote allows lawmakers to be completely honest with their choice of leaders; nobody can force or bribe them, and they are free to vote their conscience. This is one reason the ballot vote, widely used in our democracy, is such an important part of free and fair elections both at the ballot box and in our deliberative assemblies.

But how many state lawmakers made the unprecedented pledge to undermine this

nearly century-old rule – not because they felt it was the right thing to do, but because they feared retribution from a PAC aimed at ending nonpartisanship in the Unicameral?

Newly elected lawmakers should first spend time serving in the Legislature to learn how and why these rules work before changing them.

It is a disgrace that outside monied interests would so brazenly pressure candidates and lawmakers to make these pledges. Such behavior runs counter to the principles of a free and independent legislative branch and ultimately weakens the power of elected officials to represent the interests of Nebraskans over the interests of private political parties.

If institutional changes to our unicameral system must be made, those changes ought to be both necessary and thoughtfully supported by lawmakers. They should not come as a result of some wealthy, failed gubernatorial candidat’s new pet project.

The Legislature is set to reconvene on Jan. 4 at the State Capitol in Lincoln. You can show your support for the unicameral by signing Nonpartisan Nebraska's online petition at http://bit.ly/keepitnonpartisan.