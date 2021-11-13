My eyelids go under the knife

Maybe by Thanksgiving, I’ll look in a mirror and quash my desire to dive into a hole and stay there until spring. But not yet. This week, I got my droopy eyelids fixed. Healing is very slow. In recent years, my eyelids had been slowly descending like an automatic garage door.

My ophthalmologist in Cleveland suggested a surgical repair 15 years ago, but I dismissed him. Five years ago, my optometrist in Espanola, N.M. — an aging hippie from Taos who kept an uncaged parrot in his office — told me that my sagging eyelids were impairing my vision 50%, but he offered no solution.

Little by little, my eyelids kept dropping like temperatures in late fall. I chalked it up to age.

Early in May, my cousin Mindy in Ohio happened to mention in an email that both she and her husband had had their sagging eyelids lifted. Suddenly, I sniffed hope.

Poking around the internet, I learned that the Kearney Eye Institute offers this procedure, so I hurried over. Pre-surgical tests revealed that my half-closed eyelids blocked about 60% of my vision. Ouch. But Dr. Thomas Clinch said it would take just 45 minutes to fix both eyelids, so I scheduled the procedure.