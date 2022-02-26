 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musicians in search of a stage

Editor's Note

EDITOR’S NOTE: The author is a retired Kearney High School band instructor and live-aboard sailor. So far he has received one suggestion: a benefit concert for stray cats. To share additional ideas, he can be emailed at: dklein1976@gmail.com.

Is there anyone out there looking for a free big band, for entertainment and/or fundraiser the weekend of June 10-12?

About 10 years ago, Professor John Mills had an idea for a reunion of his best players from his legendary jazz program at Hastings College performing during a weekend of concerts.

John started calling former students from all over the nation to come back to Hastings, Nebraska, and play together again. The first year we played concerts in Hastings and ended the weekend with a very appreciative crowd at Harmon Park in Kearney.

This will be the fifth time the band members will unite for their reunion weekend. In the past, reunions along with original Hastings College musicians, the band now includes outstanding musicians from central Nebraska area. This band has become a really outstanding band. Listeners have said it was one of the best!

In the past reunions, our final concert has been playing in the Harmon Park Sunday evening. We were not selected to play this year, so we are looking for opportunities to play in Kearney. As we have done in the past, the band charged no money and any honorariums from nonprofits will be donated back to the organization.

I am now starting a schedule for the weekend playing in the Tri-City area, possibly including the veterans home and assisted living facilities. If you have any ideas for your organization or a concert ideas please contact me.

Thanks, and stay warm.

Dave Klein, Kearney and Punta Gorda, Florida

0 Comments

