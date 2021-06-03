 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MPS examples
0 comments

MPS examples

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I support the Minden Public School system and the entire staff, including the school board. I and my two adult children are Minden alumni. I have two grandchildren happily attending classes at MPS. This school system deeply cares about its students, be they kindergartners or seniors about to graduate.

Whenever I’ve had a concern, I contacted a principal and always received positive reply. I also have contacted the superintendent and he always returned a positive note on my concern.

I clearly recall two incidents where I have contacted staff, one being a custodian and another, a first-grade teacher. I viewed the custodian at the elementary school being a kind and caring friend to all the staff. He called them by name and gave them positive and encouraging conversations. That instilled so much goodness and kindness to everyone and set an example for all to follow.

I viewed a first-grade teacher keeping a little boy safe as he was ready to dart out into traffic after school. Had she not been aware of what was going on, we could have seen a horrific and fatal accident.

These are just two examples of what the people in our MPS system do. This is a system that has worked extremely hard this year during the pandemic to keep everyone safe and in school.

Joyce Will, Minden

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GI’s tasty package in WWII
Columnists

GI’s tasty package in WWII

My Uncle Paul wrote on Dec. 3, 1944, “I’m afraid this will have to be just a note.” He was typing a letter to his sister Marjorie from an unid…

Letters

Likes Minden schools

I am so blessed to be a mama of graduates from the Minden Public School system. My boys received a quality education that prepared them to pur…

Letters

Happy with school

I have lived in Minden for almost 12 years. I have three daughters in the school. One has graduated, one will be a senior and one will be in t…

Letters

Many contribute

After moving to Minden from Reno, Nevada, last summer, our girls started at the Minden Public Schools as 10th- and sixth-graders. We had no id…

Letters

Respect mask rule

I would like to express my extreme gratitude to the Minden Public Schools staff, administration and school board for keeping us in school full…

Letters

Meet a mountain man

Step back in time by visiting the High Plains Regional Rendezvous encampment. This 1820 to 1840 fur trade era re-enactment will give you a gli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News