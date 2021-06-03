MPS examples

I support the Minden Public School system and the entire staff, including the school board. I and my two adult children are Minden alumni. I have two grandchildren happily attending classes at MPS. This school system deeply cares about its students, be they kindergartners or seniors about to graduate.

Whenever I’ve had a concern, I contacted a principal and always received positive reply. I also have contacted the superintendent and he always returned a positive note on my concern.

I clearly recall two incidents where I have contacted staff, one being a custodian and another, a first-grade teacher. I viewed the custodian at the elementary school being a kind and caring friend to all the staff. He called them by name and gave them positive and encouraging conversations. That instilled so much goodness and kindness to everyone and set an example for all to follow.

I viewed a first-grade teacher keeping a little boy safe as he was ready to dart out into traffic after school. Had she not been aware of what was going on, we could have seen a horrific and fatal accident.

These are just two examples of what the people in our MPS system do. This is a system that has worked extremely hard this year during the pandemic to keep everyone safe and in school.

Joyce Will, Minden