Most vulnerable passed over

As members of the Board of Directors for Disability Rights Nebraska and having family members with disabilities, we call your attention to the agency’s recent survey. The full report is available online at Disability Rights Nebraska’s website. It demonstrates that people with mental and physical disabilities in our state are at higher risk of being infected by COVID-19 and have less support to deal with the pandemic’s health and economic consequences.
Disability Rights Nebraska is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve, protect and advocate for people with disabilities in Nebraska. Since March 2020, we have investigated conditions for people with disabilities at 100 different congregate facilities, including homeless shelters, county jails, day programs and group homes for adults with developmental disabilities, day programs and assisted living facilities for adults with mental illness and long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 infections in congregate living facilities break out more rapidly and spread more quickly among populations with underlying health conditions.
The state has failed to make the TestNebraska program readily accessible to the elderly and people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Requiring online access has prevented non-internet users from getting tested. TestNebraska needs to be taken to licensed congregate facilities for in-house testing. Sixty-two percent of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska were people living in long-term care facilities.
The state’s failure will continue to have fatal consequences for Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens. As the state prepares to roll out a vaccination plan, it is essential that a plan be created that does not leave behind Nebraskans with disabilities. Current and future emergency planning should value and protect all Nebraskans regardless of their disability.
John Lakey
Claude Louishomme
Kearney
