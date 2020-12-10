Most vulnerable passed over

As members of the Board of Directors for Disability Rights Nebraska and having family members with disabilities, we call your attention to the agency’s recent survey. The full report is available online at Disability Rights Nebraska’s website. It demonstrates that people with mental and physical disabilities in our state are at higher risk of being infected by COVID-19 and have less support to deal with the pandemic’s health and economic consequences.

Disability Rights Nebraska is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve, protect and advocate for people with disabilities in Nebraska. Since March 2020, we have investigated conditions for people with disabilities at 100 different congregate facilities, including homeless shelters, county jails, day programs and group homes for adults with developmental disabilities, day programs and assisted living facilities for adults with mental illness and long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 infections in congregate living facilities break out more rapidly and spread more quickly among populations with underlying health conditions.