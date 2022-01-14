More lethal effects

The Gullibility Of People party (GOP) is now the best show in America. Currently the anti-vax and anti-mask faction is whining about their freedom being compromised by rules put in place to save lives. We’ve seen the anti-helmet cyclists complaining about their freedom, but they’re only putting themselves at risk in a life and death way.

The no-mask, no-vaccine folks’ effect is exponentially more lethal. They affect many more people and not just the gullible. The elderly and now children die in greater numbers regardless of their party affiliation.

Filthy rich Gov. Pete Ricketts spouts a pro-life platform after sending “essential” poor packing plant workers back to work without adequate protection to start the pandemic off with major mortality while supporting the death penalty and failing to lead on the issues of masks, testing and vaccinations.

And the GOP marches on, supporting an ex-president responsible for hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths and the financial ruin of too many companies (read people) to count.