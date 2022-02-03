 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MONA in Holdrege
0 Comments

MONA in Holdrege

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is curator of “Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art.”

This letter is written to invite all Nebraskans — and those beyond — to visit the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege so that you can view and enjoy the largest collection of Western art currently on display between Lincoln and Denver.

The exhibit contains more than 50 works of sculpture and fine art by the most legendary names in the style, such as Frederic Remington and Charles Russell, as well as iconic pieces by Nebraska artisans, including Michael Hagel, Todd Williams and Holdrege’s famed artist and native son, George Lundeen.

With the current long-term closure for renovation of the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, you still can get your art fix with the short trip to Holdrege and behold some of the most recognized images that have captured the spirit of the American West for nearly two centuries.

It’s a unique opportunity to see in one place, through great works of art, the wild west during the age of Buffalo Bill and the contemporary farmer and rancher on the plains of today’s Nebraska.

I encourage all residents of the Cornhusker State to come out in the cold. The earthen tones of the prairie and the bold, bright hues of sunrise and sunset which these works show will embrace your senses with color and warm your heart with memories you’ll cherish for years to come.

“Palette of the Prairie: A History of the American West in Art,” is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends at the Nebraska Prairie Museum, 1807 N. Burlington St., in Holdrege. Admission is free. The exhibit is scheduled to run through April.

David Wendell, Marion, Iowa

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Why students need philosophy

At 18 years of age, when you’re entering college on your own, how is one supposed to know exactly what career they want to pursue? Isn’t that …

Opinion

CMS leans against Alzheimer's

The recent draft decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-…

Opinion

More lethal effects

The Gullibility Of People party (GOP) is now the best show in America. Currently the anti-vax and anti-mask faction is whining about their fre…

Opinion

Avoiding politics

Lying is the biggest threat to our republic and the common good. Public health is compromised by dissed belief in expert opinion. Bald faced l…

Love in every family fight
Opinion

Love in every family fight

I got into an argument with my ’tween. This happens between us, which makes sense because she’s so much like me. She shut me off and refused t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News