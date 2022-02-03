MONA in Holdrege

This letter is written to invite all Nebraskans — and those beyond — to visit the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege so that you can view and enjoy the largest collection of Western art currently on display between Lincoln and Denver.

The exhibit contains more than 50 works of sculpture and fine art by the most legendary names in the style, such as Frederic Remington and Charles Russell, as well as iconic pieces by Nebraska artisans, including Michael Hagel, Todd Williams and Holdrege’s famed artist and native son, George Lundeen.

With the current long-term closure for renovation of the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney, you still can get your art fix with the short trip to Holdrege and behold some of the most recognized images that have captured the spirit of the American West for nearly two centuries.

It’s a unique opportunity to see in one place, through great works of art, the wild west during the age of Buffalo Bill and the contemporary farmer and rancher on the plains of today’s Nebraska.