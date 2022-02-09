 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mom, dad whip up loving gift for daughters
0 Comments

Mom, dad whip up loving gift for daughters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mom doesn’t tell me she loves me very often. And dad says, “Be careful” instead of uttering the words.

Maybe it’s a generational thing. A product of being born in the late 1940s. Tough love and all that jazz?

For whatever reason, “I love you” is much easier for me to say out loud.

I say it on the end of phone calls, and when we talk and apparently, I write it for the world to read.

“I love you.”

That’s how I tell my loved ones how I feel.

But my parents? They show me — with a batch of potato soup.

Let’s back up.

For Christmas, mom and dad gave each of my sisters and me a note with a pan of frozen lasagna. The note read:

“During the year of 2022 you will receive a Mama’s Recipe (cook’s choice) delivered to your door one time monthly by Papa’s Food Truck.”

She went on to explain how to prepare January’s frozen lasagna, and signed the letter, “Mom and Dad.”

No love in front of it, of course.

You should know something about my mother. She is an excellent cook. Growing up, we didn’t eat fast food, as it simply wasn’t an option for a kid who lived in the country. But I’m also pretty sure mom didn’t want us to eat that anyway.

She cooked every meal from scratch. And it was delicious.

So, my sisters and I were thrilled to receive the gift of a home-cooked meal once a month from mom and dad.

Who wouldn’t want a night off from cooking each month? Bonus points that the food was made by my mama.

“Your dad helped too,” mom told me as she dropped off the soup. “He cut all those potatoes into small squares. Here’s the instructions. Make sure you add some broth as it will be thick.”

Then I opened a box of her favorite crackers.

“Your dad and I love these crackers,” she said. “We eat them at our favorite restaurant — so I searched the internet for them and ordered some for you. These don’t get soggy in your soup,” she added.

I offered her a cup of coffee, but she had to get back on the road to deliver the rest of the soup to each of my sisters. We all live in different towns across Nebraska — the trip would take her all morning. I gave her a hug and told her I loved her.

“Drive carefully this weekend,” she told me.

And I knew, she loved me right back.

leslie@herviewfromhome.com

Leslie Means

Leslie Means
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Slim pickings

Well, here we go again, another election season. This time we Nebraskans will choose the new governor. I don’t know anything about any of the …

Opinion

MONA in Holdrege

This letter is written to invite all Nebraskans — and those beyond — to visit the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege so that you can view and…

Opinion

Why students need philosophy

At 18 years of age, when you’re entering college on your own, how is one supposed to know exactly what career they want to pursue? Isn’t that …

Sports teach life lessons
Opinion

Sports teach life lessons

As the Winter Olympics start today and Super Bowl 56 kicks off Feb. 13, it’s clear that sports are about more than gold medals, trophies, winn…

Opinion

Avoiding politics

Lying is the biggest threat to our republic and the common good. Public health is compromised by dissed belief in expert opinion. Bald faced l…

Love in every family fight
Opinion

Love in every family fight

I got into an argument with my ’tween. This happens between us, which makes sense because she’s so much like me. She shut me off and refused t…

Opinion

CMS leans against Alzheimer's

The recent draft decision from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News