Mom, dad whip up loving gift for daughters

Mom doesn’t tell me she loves me very often. And dad says, “Be careful” instead of uttering the words.
Maybe it’s a generational thing. A product of being born in the late 1940s. Tough love and all that jazz?
For whatever reason, “I love you” is much easier for me to say out loud.
I say it on the end of phone calls, and when we talk and apparently, I write it for the world to read.
“I love you.”
That’s how I tell my loved ones how I feel.
But my parents? They show me — with a batch of potato soup.
Let’s back up.
For Christmas, mom and dad gave each of my sisters and me a note with a pan of frozen lasagna. The note read:
“During the year of 2022 you will receive a Mama’s Recipe (cook’s choice) delivered to your door one time monthly by Papa’s Food Truck.”
She went on to explain how to prepare January’s frozen lasagna, and signed the letter, “Mom and Dad.”
No love in front of it, of course.
You should know something about my mother. She is an excellent cook. Growing up, we didn’t eat fast food, as it simply wasn’t an option for a kid who lived in the country. But I’m also pretty sure mom didn’t want us to eat that anyway.
She cooked every meal from scratch. And it was delicious.
So, my sisters and I were thrilled to receive the gift of a home-cooked meal once a month from mom and dad.
Who wouldn’t want a night off from cooking each month? Bonus points that the food was made by my mama.
“Your dad helped too,” mom told me as she dropped off the soup. “He cut all those potatoes into small squares. Here’s the instructions. Make sure you add some broth as it will be thick.”
Then I opened a box of her favorite crackers.
“Your dad and I love these crackers,” she said. “We eat them at our favorite restaurant — so I searched the internet for them and ordered some for you. These don’t get soggy in your soup,” she added.
I offered her a cup of coffee, but she had to get back on the road to deliver the rest of the soup to each of my sisters. We all live in different towns across Nebraska — the trip would take her all morning. I gave her a hug and told her I loved her.
“Drive carefully this weekend,” she told me.
And I knew, she loved me right back.