Mom, dad whip up loving gift for daughters

Mom doesn’t tell me she loves me very often. And dad says, “Be careful” instead of uttering the words.

Maybe it’s a generational thing. A product of being born in the late 1940s. Tough love and all that jazz?

For whatever reason, “I love you” is much easier for me to say out loud.

I say it on the end of phone calls, and when we talk and apparently, I write it for the world to read.

“I love you.”

That’s how I tell my loved ones how I feel.

But my parents? They show me — with a batch of potato soup.

Let’s back up.

For Christmas, mom and dad gave each of my sisters and me a note with a pan of frozen lasagna. The note read:

“During the year of 2022 you will receive a Mama’s Recipe (cook’s choice) delivered to your door one time monthly by Papa’s Food Truck.”

She went on to explain how to prepare January’s frozen lasagna, and signed the letter, “Mom and Dad.”

No love in front of it, of course.