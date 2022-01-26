Meth takes the prize as our most deadly drug

Meth also seems to always be in good supply. There’s always enough of it around. Profits are high so the people who transport, manufacture and sell meth here have an irresistable profit incentive.

It’s that profit motive and strong supply chain that make meth so confounding to law enforcement. Efforts never cease to remove meth suppliers from the streets and lock them in prison, but these people are like cockroaches. Where you see one, there are dozens more hiding in the dark.

Today, representatives of five state and federal law enforcement agencies in Nebraska were scheduled to address the media about an innovative strategy to combat meth.

During a press conference today, representatives of a first-of-its-kind partnership will talk about their plan to take on the state’s No. 1 drug threat.

Leading the press conference will be Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson along with representatives of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, the Drug Enforcement Administration-Omaha Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Nebraska State Patrol/DEA Task Force.

It’s critical that these law enforcement efforts are successful. If meth doesn’t kill, it will find ways to ruin lives.

“Overdose deaths continue to climb despite our current efforts,” said Herrschaft, the UNL researcher. “The most recent data from the CDC suggests that in the 12-month period from May 2019 to May 2020, there were an estimated 91,862 overdose deaths in the U.S. What we have done to this point does not appear to be stopping people from dying.”