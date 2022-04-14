‘Messiah’ leaves impression yet again

I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the Axtell Area Oratorio Society and Andrea Wendell Wheeler for continuing the Messiah tradition. Your 2022 presentation will long live in the hearts of all who attended.

I was first introduced to this amazing event by my farmer father some 30 years ago. He made it a point every year, as long as he was able, to drive the 60 miles to attend.

My father passed away at the age of 90 a little over two months ago, but I am certain that both he and Mr. Wendell were present during this year’s performance. Thank you for bringing to life the ministry, death, and resurrection of Christ, the Giver of music, this Holy Week.

Carla S. Post, Ayr