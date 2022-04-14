 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Messiah’ leaves impression yet again

  • 0

I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the Axtell Area Oratorio Society and Andrea Wendell Wheeler for continuing the Messiah tradition. Your 2022 presentation will long live in the hearts of all who attended.

I was first introduced to this amazing event by my farmer father some 30 years ago. He made it a point every year, as long as he was able, to drive the 60 miles to attend.

My father passed away at the age of 90 a little over two months ago, but I am certain that both he and Mr. Wendell were present during this year’s performance. Thank you for bringing to life the ministry, death, and resurrection of Christ, the Giver of music, this Holy Week.

Carla S. Post, Ayr

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some changes awaiting voters

Voters of Buffalo County, every 10 years the federal government conducts a federal census. This requires all government entities within Buffal…

I’m comfortable with our mess

I’m comfortable with our mess

I love a clean house. I love the smell of freshly washed towels and lilac scented cleaners. I love when pillows are fluffed, and blankets are …

Who is most effective candidate?

I’ve followed Brett Lindstrom for 8 years as my state legislator and have been happy with him. I still closely studied all the Republican cand…

Don’t vote Pinocchio

When politicians start making up lies about each other it’s a clear indication that they will do anything to get elected, and are willing to c…

Smörgåsbord of lessons at lunch

Smörgåsbord of lessons at lunch

I don’t like buffets. Let’s just say I had a bad experience at an all-you-can-eat buffet in my youth, and that memory tends to stick around in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News