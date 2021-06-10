Memories of neighborhood we’re leaving

We live close to Yanney Park. It’s a great location, especially in the summer when the park is full of activities. We can hear live music from our front yard and often families and pets and kids of all sizes can be found walking nearby.

I didn’t think I would love that when we first moved in. I grew up on a farm and only talked to my sister and farm animals.

As a child, I panicked when someone would drive down our long, country lane. Usually it was because I wasn’t wearing pants and had to find an immediate hiding spot.

I loved the silence and the privacy.

But living in a neighborhood was something my husband loved, and I love him, so we gave it a try.

We moved into our home seven years ago. The neighborhood is now my favorite part.

Kids come in and out of our house and make their way to our pantry. I make sure to have snacks readily available.

Neighbors walk by and wave or stop to chat.

My 4-year-old is best buds with our next-door neighbor, and will scream “Hi!” to the other neighbors from our backyard deck.