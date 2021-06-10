Memories of neighborhood we’re leaving

We live close to Yanney Park. It’s a great location, especially in the summer when the park is full of activities. We can hear live music from our front yard and often families and pets and kids of all sizes can be found walking nearby.
I didn’t think I would love that when we first moved in. I grew up on a farm and only talked to my sister and farm animals.
As a child, I panicked when someone would drive down our long, country lane. Usually it was because I wasn’t wearing pants and had to find an immediate hiding spot.
I loved the silence and the privacy.
But living in a neighborhood was something my husband loved, and I love him, so we gave it a try.
We moved into our home seven years ago. The neighborhood is now my favorite part.
Kids come in and out of our house and make their way to our pantry. I make sure to have snacks readily available.
Neighbors walk by and wave or stop to chat.
My 4-year-old is best buds with our next-door neighbor, and will scream “Hi!” to the other neighbors from our backyard deck.
Casseroles are dropped off when babies are born and cookies are delivered on Christmas.
It’s a great neighborhood with good people — and gosh, I’m going to miss it.
We’re building a home north of town. I’ve mentioned this before, but the project is finally ready to start. Which means, this will be the last summer in our current home.
We currently have the perfect view from our front yard for the Heritage Days fireworks. It’s been a tradition in recent years to host a driveway party for friends on this night.
“We have to have everyone over to watch the fireworks one last time,” I told my husband last week.
And this year, our friends showed up.
One by one, families trickled in — carrying cookies and kids and lawn chairs.
We sipped cold drinks and talked. New friends met old friends and our lawn was full of laughter and rowdy kids.
And at 10 p.m. we all looked up into the night sky to watch a brilliant display of color. It was perfect. All of it.
We can’t wait to build our new home and make new memories.
But I’ll miss this spot, too.
Good job, Kearney. You’re a great place to live.