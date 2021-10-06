Medical marijuana needs spot on ballot

Nebraska lawmakers have sidestepped the question of legalizing medical cannabis. Frequently they’ve explained their resistance by saying legalizing marijuana for medical purposes would create a slippery slope. They say that legalizing medical cannabis would open the door for legalizing recreational use, and then we’d have bushel baskets full of trouble.

We don’t agree totally with the “slippery slope” assertion. Taking the leap from legalized medical cannabis to lawful recreational use is less like a slippery slope and a whole lot more like a punishing climb up a mountain. We know that’s true because Nebraskans have an exceedingly conservative and cautious view of marijuana. Some of the states surrounding Nebraska are far more permissive in their attitudes, but in the Cornhusker State it’s a gigantic leap from medical use to smoking joints at the disk golf course for fun.

Legalizing for medicinal use is significantly different than legalizing the plant for recreational use. People of Nebraska feel compassion toward others whose illnesses cause suffering that could be eased with marijuana. Why would you stop someone in misery from having legal access to the means to ease their pain and cope with their illness?