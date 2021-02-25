 Skip to main content
Masks really work

Masks really work

“Tragic Milestone: Half Million Dead from Virus” declared the Kearney Hub’s headline on Tuesday.

Oh, the irony. This is the very same day the Kearney City Council met and allowed its mask mandate to lapse, without discussion, a vote or public input. Tragically, the pandemic continues and will not end until 70% to 80% of our population has been vaccinated.

This is why the CDC urges Americans to continue mask wearing until that day arrives.

Mask wearing works. We have all seen the decline in COVID cases here in Buffalo County since the City Council wisely put the mask mandate into place on Nov. 17. Allow me to paraphrase a famous movie line: “What we have here is a failure to connect the dots.”

Brad Stephan, Kearney

