Masks effective? That’s flawed logic

I would like to commend the Kearney City Council’s decision to allow the mask mandate to deservedly expire. I have no beef against those who choose to wear masks (even though I think it’s silly), but I have a serious problem with government (at any level) dictating invasive and dubiously effective “rules” by executive fiat.

Common sense has again prevailed — at least for now.

Reading through Two Rivers Public Health Director Jeremy Eschliman’s recent panegyric in Monday’s Kearney Hub on the effectiveness of masks against the coronavirus, I am reminded of two pertinences: an old joke and a logical fallacy.

First, the joke:

A man is standing on a corner, yelling, waving and jumping into the air. Another guy asks him what he is doing. “I’m scaring away alligators,” he answers, to which the other man replies, “But there aren’t any alligators in this part of the country!” Comes the reply, “It really works, doesn’t it?”

And the fallacy: