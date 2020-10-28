‘Mask thinking’ unreliable

I’m grateful for the recent dialogue on masking. To clarify, I respect a person’s individual conviction to wear a mask, but I wanted to respectfully push back on the idea that we all should wear masks, no questions asked.

A problematic argument goes something like this: “Science says masking helps prevent the spread of COVID-19, therefore we should all wear masks.” This is unreliable thinking because there are several variables that would also have to be proven true as well as including the accuracy of the perceived threat of COVID to the general population, the accuracy of the collected data, the integrity of the interpreters of the data, and individual consistency in the type, frequency, and manner in which masks are worn.

If your propensity is to accept anything on the basis that “science says,” I would challenge you to dig deeper and consider that scientific claims at their very best are a merger of observation and an applied interpretation.

This leads me to my next point, primarily, this is not a debate about the science of the matter, this is a debate about authority and who gets to control the dictionary. Who says the wizards in the ivory tower at the CDC get to declare that draconian measures must be taken by all in order to stymie COVID-19?