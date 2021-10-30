Many substances impair drivers

Any Nebraskan with a driver’s license knows that drunken and impaired driving is a serious safety threat in this state, but it’s our bet that many Nebraskans underestimate just how dangerous our roads are.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported this week that more than 1,000 people are killed or injured every year in Nebraska in impaired driving crashes. That statistic includes alcohol- and drug-related deaths.

Every Nebraskan owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who patrol our streets and highways to remove drivers who have no business being behind the wheel. To their credit, our state’s law officers arrest more than 6,000 drivers every year for driving under the influence of drugs — including alcohol — and there are many more impaired drivers on the road.

As we said, we Nebraskans know that drunk and impaired driving is a serious safety threat, but we might not know that every evening an average of one in five drivers is drunk or impaired. They should not be on the road, endangering everyone else who is sharing the highway.