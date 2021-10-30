Many substances impair drivers

Any Nebraskan with a driver’s license knows that drunken and impaired driving is a serious safety threat in this state, but it’s our bet that many Nebraskans underestimate just how dangerous our roads are.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported this week that more than 1,000 people are killed or injured every year in Nebraska in impaired driving crashes. That statistic includes alcohol- and drug-related deaths.
Every Nebraskan owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who patrol our streets and highways to remove drivers who have no business being behind the wheel. To their credit, our state’s law officers arrest more than 6,000 drivers every year for driving under the influence of drugs — including alcohol — and there are many more impaired drivers on the road.
As we said, we Nebraskans know that drunk and impaired driving is a serious safety threat, but we might not know that every evening an average of one in five drivers is drunk or impaired. They should not be on the road, endangering everyone else who is sharing the highway.
We’re fortunate that 6,000 impaired drivers are arrested each year. They’re removed before they harm others or themselves. Being tossed in jail, getting fined and seeing car insurance premiums shoot through the roof is unpleasant, but these drivers are lucky that the law caught up with them and prevented them from doing serious harm.
Not everyone is so lucky. Too many alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers are doing the wrong thing. They’re driving after drinking or getting high, leaving them with weakened faculties. They react slowly, get distracted easily, and might even pass ought, but because of their impaired judgment, they figure everything will be all right.
Wrong!
Next week nearly 100 Nebraska law enforcement officers, highway safety professionals and legal experts will attend a summit on Wednesday at Lincoln. They’ll learn more about the effects that prescription and illegal drugs, marijuana and alcohol have on drivers.
The seminar is sponsored by NDOT’s Highway Safety Office, AAA Nebraska and the Nebraska Trucking Association, and its goal is to increase the awareness of the growing issue of impaired driving. While we appreciate the effort all of these public servants are putting into the seminar, Nebraskans can’t be satisfied with leaving enforcement and prevention only in the hands of these safety professionals.
There is something every Nebraskan can do to make our roads safer. We already know the negative effects that alcohol and drugs have on drivers. Nebraskans can help prevent needless deaths and injuries simply by putting our foot down. Don’t let your friend drive drunk or impaired. Designate a driver, give them a lift, let them sleep on your couch, but don’t let them drive. They might harm or kill someone, and you could have done something to prevent it.