Many made service memorable

For 37 years we have been privileged to have the continued support of the citizens of Kearney on Memorial Day weekend. With your help we were able to raise 490 American flags throughout the cemetery and more than 1,800 small American flags on the graves of our veterans. We are extremely grateful for your support and proud to be among the citizens of Kearney helping us honor our veterans.

Our thanks to Steve Baye and his staff at the Kearney Cemetery for the endless hours they spend helping us get ready for Memorial Day. We truly appreciate the help Baye has given us through the last 37 years. We could not do this without them.

We would like to thank the American Legion Post 52 for being our host for this year’s event. Thank you to our master of ceremonies Bill Crosier; our guest speaker Frederick Craigie; prayer leader Robert Fitzgerald, the members of the American Legion Post 52 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 759 honor guards, the American Legion Riders and our bugler Mckenzie Deyo, for being part of the Memorial Day service.

Our thanks to the 1733 Barbershop Chorus and Buffalo County Veterans Service Officer Bill Williams, who have participated for many years.