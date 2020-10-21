 Skip to main content
Mandate masks in Nebraska

Our governor has sorely let down our great state of Nebraska. In a recent interview he said, “Please, folks,” begging them to follow COVID-19 guidelines. As the numbers rise in Nebraska, his attitude is obviously not working. Do we tell our children when endangering themselves, “please don’t do that?” Do drunken drivers, who speed on our highways, hear from law enforcement who stop them, say, “Please, folks?”

Ricketts started out putting guidelines in place last March, then lifted restrictions when COVID-19 numbers declined. Now Nebraska is seventh in the nation with the highest numbers of cases and he still will not mandate masks. Instead, he just says, “Please, folks?”

I live in Kearney, where our Two Rivers Public Health Department director has requested that masks be mandated since so many in our area, of all ages, do not wear masks. The governor denied that request. Kearney Public Schools has so far had a low rate of absenteeism as masks are mandated for all staff and students.

Smaller area schools are seeing increasing cases in COVID-19, as some of these schools have mandated only staff, and not students, to wear masks.

We know the guidelines work, and unfortunately, too many people live in denial of COVID-19 and will not follow guidelines until they are mandated.

Please, governor, step up and protect the citizens of Nebraska.

Linda Zuehlsdorf, Kearney

