Make prisons work

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is a candidate for Nebraska attorney general.

I am writing to you concerning the article written by Henry Cordes of the Omaha World-Herald on May 22, “Lack of conservative buy-in time helped doom Nebraska prison reform efforts.”

My specialty is in criminology and I felt the article and the research done by Cordes were very accurate. The research that was done was exemplary. It is unfortunate that when facts are provided, politicians fail to act or even acknowledge facts.

When elected officials are provided with facts and fail to act it shows that they do not meet the skills for an effective 21st-century government. We need to build human capital to improve government performance. Utilizing diversion programs will take a lot of work. Some people in government may be overwhelmed because of the necessary changes to make the program work.

The problem with our overcrowding in our correctional facilities is that the leadership lacks the skills for an effective 21st-century government. That, and an unwillingness to work have stagnated our progress to the point that we have the highest per capita prison population in the nation. Law reform is a big undertaking and needs to be done by people willing to work and by people with the education to get the job done right.

Larry Bolinger, Alliance

