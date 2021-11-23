Make it a medical decision to get the shot

It is time to take the politics out of the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The numbers of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are not falling in Nebraska. They remain unacceptably high, given the availability of safe and effective vaccines. The majority of infections and the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated individuals, and many of them are young and relatively healthy.

I have personally been involved in the ICU care of multiple men and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s. All unvaccinated. All of whom expressed regret that they didn’t get vaccinated as they faced weeks of rehabilitation and recovery, months of residual post-COVID symptoms, and thousands of dollars in medical bills. What many don’t realize is that COVID is likely to be with us for much longer than we initially thought. It may be with us permanently. We know that immunity to the virus after infection decreases over time, particularly as new variants emerge. That means that re-infections are likely to occur, with each re-infection being an opportunity for severe illness or death. Vaccinations and boosters when appropriate are the best long-term way to gain control and maintain control of the pandemic.