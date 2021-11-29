Mail voting OK in this red state?

The term “hypocrisy” certainly comes to mind when I think of the modern Republican Party — national, state and local. Look it up in the dictionary and you will understand. Sometimes — myself included — the word is spelled incorrectly, but used correctly in context. That is not to say that the National Democratic Party does not suffer the same malady, but not to the extent of Trumpsters who have taken over the GOP, nor my friends and neighbors who have accepted “The Big Lie.”
It is ironic that a few days ago, I received a flier, paid for by the Kearney Visitors Bureau, touting the idea of a “Big Opportunity” to pass the Kearney Indoor Sports Complex. The ironic part is not about the potential benefits of the sports complex but the decision to mail ballots to “all voters registered at their current residence in Kearney,” and allowing voting from Nov. 23 to the day of the election, Dec. 14.
That’s three weeks (21 days) of voting! Think of that and compare that to the restrictive legislative bills passed in Texas and Georgia and proposed in the majority of states in the U.S.
Donald Trump won Buffalo County by 70.2% in the 2020 presidential election. Have we become progressive in our voter laws? Looking back to 2020, all registered voters in Buffalo County were mailed forms to request mail-in ballots. The ballots were sent only to voters who requested them.
Matter of fact, more than 10 counties in Nebraska follow the same guidelines of automatically sending mail in ballots because those counties have evolved to all-mail voting. Imagine that. Progressive voter policies in a Republican red state. And Democrats did not call for audits, recounts or claim voter fraud with such progressive voter policies.
And, yet, Republicans continue, one year after the election, to spread, “The Big Lie” by claiming voter fraud in states that Trumnp lost and a crooked mail in scheme by the Democrats across the nation.
Remember the banners and flags on those Trump pickups that said “Stop The Steal” and “Don’t Tread on Me?” Our governor and Republican legislators continue to push for restrictive voter laws, with absolutely no proof of fraud. Now a public concerned citizen group in Kearney has sent out their radical minions to sow distrust in our elections, with absolutely no proof of fraud.
This must change.
We must return to trust and faith in our elections and our dedicated election officials, both Republican and Democrat.We must encourage voting, not restrict voting.
In full disclosure, I fully support the vote for the Kearney indoor sports complex.
Steven Bennett, Kearney