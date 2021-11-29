Mail voting OK in this red state?

The term “hypocrisy” certainly comes to mind when I think of the modern Republican Party — national, state and local. Look it up in the dictionary and you will understand. Sometimes — myself included — the word is spelled incorrectly, but used correctly in context. That is not to say that the National Democratic Party does not suffer the same malady, but not to the extent of Trumpsters who have taken over the GOP, nor my friends and neighbors who have accepted “The Big Lie.”

It is ironic that a few days ago, I received a flier, paid for by the Kearney Visitors Bureau, touting the idea of a “Big Opportunity” to pass the Kearney Indoor Sports Complex. The ironic part is not about the potential benefits of the sports complex but the decision to mail ballots to “all voters registered at their current residence in Kearney,” and allowing voting from Nov. 23 to the day of the election, Dec. 14.

That’s three weeks (21 days) of voting! Think of that and compare that to the restrictive legislative bills passed in Texas and Georgia and proposed in the majority of states in the U.S.