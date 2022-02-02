Love in every family fight

I got into an argument with my ’tween. This happens between us, which makes sense because she’s so much like me. She shut me off and refused to talk. I was angry with her silence. I was in the driver’s seat and she was in the passenger’s seat, And even though we were sitting inches apart, the distance between us was stark.

I knew we would arrive at her basketball practice shortly, which meant this argument would carry over into the evening. Instead of causing more tension, I simply said I love you. And then I said it again. And again. And again, until she finally gave me an annoyed grunt of recognition.

My husband and I are raising three kids. A 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

And I have absolutely no idea what I’m doing.

I mess up often. Clearly.

I’m usually too loud or too quiet and never know what to say.