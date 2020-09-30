Loup City group has ax to grind

This letter is written with some hesitation due to the limited percentage of the circulation it would apply to, but I felt compelled to respond to a letter misrepresenting Loup City Schools. I will try to keep it as brief as possible. I’ve lived in Kearney for 15 years, but I grew up in the Loup City area.

My family has farmed and paid taxes into the Loup City School District my entire life. I’ve also been a CPA for 20 years so I’ve seen firsthand the ups and downs of our economy that is so reliant on our agricultural industries. As a Nebraska taxpayer, I also understand property taxes are a major concern. The state Legislature has attempted to address this issue for years.

The letter that prompted my response was filled with inaccuracies and misrepresentations about the Loup City School District.

There is a group of people, that includes the author of the letter, that has had an ax to grind with the current school board and administration for years now, beginning with a proposal to construct a new building.

They have sued the board over procedural technicalities. The Nebraska Attorney General’s office found nothing wrong; however, it cost the district and taxpayers in excess of $8,000 in attorney’s fees when they were forced to respond.