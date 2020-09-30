Loup City group has ax to grind

This letter is written with some hesitation due to the limited percentage of the circulation it would apply to, but I felt compelled to respond to a letter misrepresenting Loup City Schools. I will try to keep it as brief as possible. I’ve lived in Kearney for 15 years, but I grew up in the Loup City area.
My family has farmed and paid taxes into the Loup City School District my entire life. I’ve also been a CPA for 20 years so I’ve seen firsthand the ups and downs of our economy that is so reliant on our agricultural industries. As a Nebraska taxpayer, I also understand property taxes are a major concern. The state Legislature has attempted to address this issue for years.
The letter that prompted my response was filled with inaccuracies and misrepresentations about the Loup City School District.
There is a group of people, that includes the author of the letter, that has had an ax to grind with the current school board and administration for years now, beginning with a proposal to construct a new building.
They have sued the board over procedural technicalities. The Nebraska Attorney General’s office found nothing wrong; however, it cost the district and taxpayers in excess of $8,000 in attorney’s fees when they were forced to respond.
If you’d like to review any of the school’s budgets or proposals they all are available. You also could ask any board member or the school administration as to why the budget was overwhelmingly approved.
There is an old maxim in the accounting industry: “Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that man behind that tree.” We all benefit from public services, but someone has to pay the tab. Is there waste in government at all levels? Of course there is, but there also are good people trying to do their jobs to serve the public. Public school board members serve on a volunteer basis for an often thankless job. It is easy to sit and complain from the peanut gallery and not offer any viable solutions.
It’s a whole different world when you have to represent all your constituents and are, as Teddy Roosevelt put it, “in the arena.” There are a number of people wishing to fill seats on the board this November. Whomever is elected will received a fantastic learning experience. But I also would caution them, be careful what you wish for.
Evan Lewandowski, Kearney
