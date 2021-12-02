Lots of mayors back sports complex

Vote “yes” for the proposed indoor sports complex for Kearney. Keep Kearney moving forward with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and create another well-positioned asset for our community.
The funding plan is clear: Check. No new taxes: Check. The management plan is focused: Check. The land is a gift: Big Check. The budget is very conservative: Check. The Visitors Bureau is not only supportive, but a significant investor: Check. The facility will be available to all ages from infants to seniors: Check. And it will provide a significant economic boost to Kearney and Buffalo County: Check.
We, the former mayors or spouse of a former mayor, urge you to respond to the recently mailed ballots with a “yes” vote for another partnership created for the greater good of this place we call home.
Ron Larsen — mayor 1990-94
Peter Kotsiopulos — mayor, 1994-02
Tammy Blankenship in abstention for Bruce — mayor, 2002-04
Galen Hadley — mayor, 2004-06
Stan Clouse — 2006-present