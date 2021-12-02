 Skip to main content
Lots of mayors back sports complex
Lots of mayors back sports complex

Vote “yes” for the proposed indoor sports complex for Kearney. Keep Kearney moving forward with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and create another well-positioned asset for our community.

The funding plan is clear: Check. No new taxes: Check. The management plan is focused: Check. The land is a gift: Big Check. The budget is very conservative: Check. The Visitors Bureau is not only supportive, but a significant investor: Check. The facility will be available to all ages from infants to seniors: Check. And it will provide a significant economic boost to Kearney and Buffalo County: Check.

We, the former mayors or spouse of a former mayor, urge you to respond to the recently mailed ballots with a “yes” vote for another partnership created for the greater good of this place we call home.

Ron Larsen — mayor 1990-94

Peter Kotsiopulos — mayor, 1994-02

Tammy Blankenship in abstention for Bruce — mayor, 2002-04

Galen Hadley — mayor, 2004-06

Stan Clouse — 2006-present

