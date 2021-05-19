Losing sleep over exhaust blasts

I am writing this letter at 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Why am I awake? Because some discourteous jerk made a conscious decision to rev the engine of their vehicle in a way that can be heard for multiple city blocks at a volume loud enough to wake everybody up.

While I cannot confirm the identity of this person, they’ve chosen to make a nuisance of themselves with how they drive, which often is in an unsafe manner when they’re pulling stunts like this.

This is not an isolated incident. It happens once or twice a week, so long as the road isn’t covered in ice. I frequently wonder, what is being done about Kearney’s nuisance drivers. I assume, perhaps wrongly, that it is the same small group of individuals night in and night out — possibly the ones who like to congregate in parking lots along Second Avenue every night.

If it is the same people every time, perhaps Kearney needs to adopt a less lenient stance on engine noise pollution. Perhaps there is an enforcement issue that needs to be resolved. I assume that KPD knows about these problems, because it’s not like the perpetrators aren’t literally calling attention to themselves.