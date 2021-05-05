Loper Football Backers banquet serves 580

Well, most of the tabulations have been completed and our Loper Football Backers Banquet on April 22 was a record breaker. We had the most attendees ever with 580 people. We also raised the most money ever. We are still collecting funds, but we are flirting with $260,000!
We are getting closer and closer to our ultimate goal of 36 football scholarships per year.
Thanks for all of the tremendous generous support that enabled us to host this very successful event. Thanks again, and Go Lopers!
Brad Kernick, Loper Football Backers