Loophole in voting gets closed

Nebraskans scored a small victory for secure elections in the 2020 Legislature. LB1055 was passed by lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts signed it into law. LB1055 is significant because it guarantees the right to in-person voting on Election Day for Nebraskans who requested and were provided early ballots that they could mail in.
That’s important because a number of Nebraska counties — the ones with populations of 10,000 or fewer — are allowed to conduct elections with only mail-in ballots.
Early ballots that can be mailed after voters mark them have dramatically boosted participation in elections. However, the mail-in system can be risky when the weather turns sour. It’s not unheard of for foul weather storms to roll into our state in early November or mid-May and slow or prevent the delivery of mail-in ballots.
LB1055 allows Nebraskans to vote in-person on Election Day in the counties where mail-in voting is the voting system. The bill also requires every county to have a secure dropbox where voters can deposit their early ballots.
Nebraska’s chief election official, Secretary of State Robert Evnen, must have anticipated LB1055’s passage, because he has seen to it that secure boxes are available at the courthouses of all of Nebraska’s 93 counties.
The dropbox at the Buffalo County Courthouse is in the west horseshoe parking lot, and it’s available for early voters who wish to drop off their ballots in person but perhaps not during business hours.
Nationally, some politicians have been complaining that mail-in ballots are ripe for voter fraud. They’re referring to the mail-in ballots that are sent to voters without their consent. That doesn’t happen in Nebraska because voters here must request early ballots. They won’t receive early ballots that they can mail in otherwise.
When ballots are mailed to masses of voters without their consent, it can create problems. One way is if ballots are swiped out of the recipients’ mailboxes. The people who take the unmarked ballots then could cast them all for their favorite candidate and influence the result of the election.
In his weekly letter to his northwest Nebraska constituents, state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon described problems Nebraskans experienced early in our statehood days.
According to Brewer, crime boss and political master Tom Dennison was notorious for stuffing ballot boxes in the Omaha area with favorable votes. There also were reports of ballot boxes with unfavorable votes ending up in the Missouri River.
“I will not go along with any loosening of election laws that could put us back in that position,” Brewer promised.
