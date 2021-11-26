Look at the toll from Alzheimer’s

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month - 35,000 Nebraskans over 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and 61,000 Nebraskans serve as unpaid dementia caregivers.

I am the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, and I am also a dementia caregiver. Through this experience, I have seen the need for urgent, coordinated action to address Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in our state.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Nebraska, costing the state more than $372 million in 2020 alone. Nebraska needs an updated State Alzheimer’s Plan. LB374, introduced by Sen. Wendy DeBoer in 2021, would create the Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementia Advisory Council, update our State Plan, and require an update every four years.

LB374 is a fiscally responsible approach that ensures Nebraska can properly serve our growing older adult population, and positions our state to receive federal grant funding. This November, in honor and recognition of all Nebraskans living with Alzheimer’s disease and those serving as caregivers, I am asking the Nebraska Unicameral to pass LB374 during the 2022 session.

Sharon Stephens, Omaha