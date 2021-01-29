Loneliness takes toll in virus era

The Life & Health Network shares a shocking story online about loneliness. The story is about an elderly woman in The Netherlands who lived alone in her apartment in the thriving city of Rotterdam. One day a work crew arrived to replace pipes in the apartment, but nobody answered their knocks on the door, so the crew alerted police.

Officers found a pile of mail inside the door, and the most recent postage cancellation was 10 years old.

“As police progressed into the apartment, they made an appalling discovery — the decayed corpse of the woman who had lived there. A chilling realization hit them: This woman had been dead for 10 years.”

How could such a tragedy occur in a vibrant community like Rotterdam? The woman wasn’t penniless, but she was in need of something more precious than money. She needed friends and family to stay in touch and neighbors who cared enough to say, “Hello.” Instead, it appears nobody took the trouble to get to know her. As a result, she may have lived a nightmare life without human contact.

The story of the elderly woman illustrates a tragic fact about the times in which we live. It’s a time when people tend to distrust or ignore strangers — even those who live just one door down in their apartment building.