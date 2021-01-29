Loneliness takes toll in virus era

The Life & Health Network shares a shocking story online about loneliness. The story is about an elderly woman in The Netherlands who lived alone in her apartment in the thriving city of Rotterdam. One day a work crew arrived to replace pipes in the apartment, but nobody answered their knocks on the door, so the crew alerted police.
Officers found a pile of mail inside the door, and the most recent postage cancellation was 10 years old.
“As police progressed into the apartment, they made an appalling discovery — the decayed corpse of the woman who had lived there. A chilling realization hit them: This woman had been dead for 10 years.”
How could such a tragedy occur in a vibrant community like Rotterdam? The woman wasn’t penniless, but she was in need of something more precious than money. She needed friends and family to stay in touch and neighbors who cared enough to say, “Hello.” Instead, it appears nobody took the trouble to get to know her. As a result, she may have lived a nightmare life without human contact.
The story of the elderly woman illustrates a tragic fact about the times in which we live. It’s a time when people tend to distrust or ignore strangers — even those who live just one door down in their apartment building.
This tendency to gravitate only to people with whom we’re familiar is because we’re taught to fear others. We’re wary of being victimized by criminals or even being attacked by someone with a twisted and deranged mind.
We tell ourselves, “Better safe than sorry,” when the impulse hits to make acquaintances with people we don’t know but should know simply because they’re among the people in our neighborhood.
Getting to know others and provide them the kind of human contact we all need so much is especially problematic these days, when the coronavirus poses a serious threat to our health and safety.
In a time when we’re told to wear a mask and keep our distance, people who are living like the elderly woman in Rotterdam, it’s even more unlikely they’ll make new friends even receive human contact.
How tragic. Humans possess dual inclinations: one tells us to reach out and care for one another; the second warns us that danger may be present and so we had better mind our own business.
What’s the solution? Surely there must be a way to safely reach out. Let’s be creative and caring, especially when we live near the elderly.
We can bet that doctors examined the remains of the Rotterdam woman to determine her cause of death. They might never determine the physical cause of death, but loneliness must have been a contributing factor.