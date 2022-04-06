 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lindstrom looks like leader for governor

Last week’s televised gubernatorial debate revealed much and at the same time little about what the candidates had to offer the state. Jim Pillen chose to not participate. That a person running for office does not take part in a debate mystifies me. Letting the voters know where you stand and how you handle the pressure is vital.

The other person the polls show as leading the race, Charles Herbster, rarely answered a question he was asked. Instead he talked about national issues he cannot control. He even worked in a make Nebraska great again sound bite.

I thought he was running for governor, not senator. But then, how someone living in Kansas City, Missouri, can run for Nebraska governor confuses me.

The other three candidates I thought did well. But Brett Lindstrom stood out. A state senator from Omaha, Lindstrom answered all questions in a dignified manner without slinging mud at other participants. He articulated his vision for the state.

Show up, answer the questions you are asked, lay out your vision and show leadership. What a concept in 2022.

Mike Dohmen, Hickman

