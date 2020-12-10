Lights of gratitude

The year 2020 has been a year of the brave. In every home and business, we have had to make hard sacrifices and adapt to new measures. While there is hope on the horizon with the anticipated coming of vaccinations, our battle is not ended.

The weeks ahead may challenge further as increasing numbers of patients are expected to need care this season. All of those members of our communities providing that care will continue, as they have been compassionately all year.

Now they can use our prayers and support. We shared the “Operation White Lights” project on Dec. 7, as a way to say thank you to all front-line and behind the scenes providers of our care, throughout the month of December. Anyone can participate. Just add white lights or white bows to your home or business, on doors or in windows. It can be white ribbons on lapels, white bows tied to car antennas or white lights added to holiday displays.

Picture health workers driving home from a long shift seeing white lights and ribbons along their way. It’s a genuine and simple act of human kindness that calmly and visibly expresses gratitude during this season. Please join #OperationWhiteLights and help show support for our healers and caregivers and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Phil Landon, Kearney