Library’s censorship display whiffs

These days, a call for unity is timely and needed. Recently, a local Kearney Public Library display encouraged unity through books and exclaimed “censorship divides.” But, a closer examination of the display revealed a cultural bias that is far from unifying.

The display of “banned books” projected certain groups as victims, thereby promoting the intersectionality doctrine of Marxism, which leads directly to division and destruction. But what if the principle of equality (rather than equity) had been used? What if this display had adequately portrayed the great censorship of conservative, pro-American voices outside the leftist narrative?

What if the banned book “Irreparable Damage,” by Abigail Shrier had been included next to the books that promote the transsexual lifestyle to children? What if Mike Lindell’s book had been displayed? Such relevancy and equality would be appreciated by KPL patrons.